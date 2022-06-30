Work begins on third phase of new retirement complex on edge of Norwich

CGI images of the development which shows what Strawberry Hill Gardens will look like when it is finished - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Construction is under way on the third phase of a new retirement complex on the edge of Norwich.

UK retirement home developer McCarthy Stone has revealed work has started at its upcoming Retirement Living development in Eaton.

The development, which has been named Strawberry Hill Gardens, will feature a collection of luxury low maintenance properties for those aged 60 and over.

It gets its name due to the link to the developments neighbouring land which is known for growing roses.

The first phase of more than 100 homes for over 55s has already been built, with permission for a second phase of 54 homes approved in 2020.

The properties, which include a choice of bungalows, cottages and coach houses, will be available for off-plan sales in early 2023.

McCarthy Stone expects to welcome the first homeowners to the new development in the summer of 2023.

David Meacham, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone, said: "Strawberry Hill Gardens is situated in an area that is renowned for brewing and roses and is an area full of period charm and steeped in history.

"Situated on the outskirts of Norwich, Eaton is the perfect place for relaxing and peaceful walks either in the nearby countryside or around one of the towns historic sites.

"With a busy town centre and such a large local community, those looking to join our new development really have the chance to become part of the fabric of this wonderful the town. I’d encourage anyone interested in finding out more about the lifestyle on offer at our new development to get in touch now."

Once completed, Strawberry Hill Gardens will consist of 36 one, two-and and three-bedroom retirement bungalows, cottages and coach houses in a stunning and peaceful rural location.

There is also a Waitrose supermarket, pubs, shops, and leisure facilities nearby.

All properties will be intelligently designed, with high spec, high quality fixtures and fittings throughout and private gardens. Selected properties will also feature a garage.

The development will also include a community pavilion which is a shared space for meeting neighbours.