Mum reimbursed by developer after forking out over rat fears

Lovell has received complaints about homes in Crown Meadows including leaking appliances, pictured. Pictured inset is Simon Medler, managing director of Lovell in East Anglia - Credit: Contributed

A developer has pledged to pay back a tenant who spent her hard-earned cash attempting to catch rats she believed were under her home.

Lovell received complaints from a household about rats scurrying in underground sewer pipes in the Crown Meadows estate in Newton St Faith.

A 45-year-old mum-of-two, who did not wish to be named, said she paid out £510 to install rat traps in the pipes after she claimed she heard them scurrying under her house.

Lovell said a subsequent inspection found no evidence of rats on the site.

The single parent has also raised concerns with defects with her home at the brand new development including cracks in the wall and water leaks.

Various defects have been reported to Lovell by Crown Meadows tenants - including this broken cabinet - Credit: Contributed

She said: "I would obviously like to be compensated for extra money I am having to pay out of pocket. And for the stress of the continued problems.

"My children are petrified to sit on the toilet in case a rat comes up the toilet and bites them on the bum."

Simon Medler, managing director of Lovell in East Anglia, explained: “A resident at Crown Meadows recently got in touch with us about rats potentially being at the property and we have been working with them and other residents on the development to get an external pest control expert to carry out a full inspection of the area.

Lovell regional director Simon Medler. Pic: Archant - Credit: Archant

"We have now had a report back and no evidence has been found of rats at the resident’s property or on the development.

"However, so the resident is not out of pocket, we will be reimbursing the resident any costs that they have spent on this.”

Another 35-year-old mum living in Crown Meadows, who did not wish to be named, said there has been a problem with a hole in the side of one of her walls which she fears may see vermin climb in.

The Crown Meadows tenant has raised concerns with various defects with her home including a leaking washing machine - Credit: Contributed

She flagged it up with Lovell in May having moved into the home with her four-year-old daughter in April.

She added she has not heard any rats in her property.