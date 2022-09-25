Bid to dispel city estate of 'bad reputation' preconceptions

Stakeholders are looking to tell a "different story about Mile Cross" as the estate nears its 100th anniversary.

A new project will reveal the "beautiful" and relatively unknown heritage of the suburb, courtesy of the Common Lot, which is based at the Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross Road.

Mile Cross homes pictured in the 1920s - Credit: Archant

The Mile Cross estate was the first municipal garden housing estate in the country supported by shops, schools, pubs, parks and allotments and were for people who lived in the city's unsanitary slums and servicemen and their families from the 1920s.

Unsanitary areas including St George St Lowe's Yard in Norwich, pictured in 1937, where families were moved from into the Mile Cross estate - Credit: George Plunkett

Simon Floyd, 54, creative director of theatre company the Common Lot, said: "This is an amazing place when you start looking and we want to tell a different story to the one you so often hear about Mile Cross.

"The truth is people love living here – and we should be proud of that.

"We make stories and shows about Norwich. The change over the past century within Mile Cross is a fascinating way to look at our lives. There was a political will to build a decent place for people to live and that is what we want to explore.

"Mile Cross is a place to celebrate. Mile Cross has a bad reputation over the years which it doesn't deserve. Parts of it are beautiful."

Simon Floyd, creative director of the Common Lot

Mr Floyd, from Dereham Road, added around 32 people have signed up to the project and the research will be displayed in a variety of ways next year.

This could include a procession, play, map and website and funds have come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross in Norwich - Credit: Simon Floyd

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross, said: "Mile Cross is full of characters.

"People look out for each other. Some people have lived here all their lives and there are lots of families.

"Something positive for Mile Cross is good for the area.

"It is an important part of the story of Norwich."

Children from Mile Cross Primary School will also be involved.

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich - Credit: Archant © 2004

As well as the 100 years of Mile Cross project, a Friends of Sloughbottom Park group has also started which has been welcomed by the city council.







