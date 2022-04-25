Hopes doctors' surgery could expand thanks to village development

How the Hopkins Homes' Church Farm development in Drayton will look after it is finished - Credit: Hopkins Homes

A village doctors' surgery may get some welcome new space when land is transferred by a housing giant as part of a 267-home development.

Building work started on the Church Farm site off Hall Lane and School Road by Hopkins Homes in September last year and will include two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Graham Everett, chairman of Drayton Parish Council - Credit: Dominic Gilbert

Graham Everett, chairman of Drayton Parish Council, said the plans were first put forward around 2012 and said the development would benefit the village.

A major boon will be a land transfer to Drayton Medical Practice which could allow the health centre to expand or provide extra parking for staff and patients, according to the chairman.

A spokesman for NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: “A business case for the expansion of existing premises at Drayton Medical Practice is due to be submitted to the CCG for approval in May 2022.

"If approved, the extension is expected to be operational in Spring/Summer 2024 and will enable the practice to accommodate an additional 4,000 patients in the area.”

Mr Everett said early concerns about surface water flooding, from run off from fields were addressed thanks to infrastructure to be put in by Hopkins Homes and footpaths, cycle paths and a children's play area would be built into the site.

He added: "We are content with the development. It will be very good.

"The footpaths will provide the opportunity for lots of walking. We are keen on environmental issues and the footpaths as well as cycle lanes will encourage people to get out of the car."

"There are a lot more people in the area and the doctors' surgery covers a big catchment area and more space at the surgery it is critical."

Other improvements will include upgrades to bus shelters in School Road, a tree belt and 88 affordable homes.

Church Farm development will be on the edge of the village which Mr Everett described as a nice community with an "old-fashioned" feel.

Monika Hanlon, group sales and marketing director at Hopkins Homes, said: "The development offers plenty of green open space and a children’s play area – making it a tremendously vibrant place to live."



