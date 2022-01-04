Plans for two new homes if 19th century house demolished

A planning application has been submitted for two new homes in Church Avenue East - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A house dating back to the 19th century which borders a city school could be demolished to make way for two new ones.

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council stating End House, in Church Avenue East, is no longer suitable for the applicant's needs as a family home.

The large detached home, which was initially built around 1838, borders Norwich High School for Girls and is located within a built up area which forms part of the Newmarket Road Conservation Area.

Rachel Fielding and Mike Page of End House are the applicants for the plans to the plot which has been their family home since 1931.

A design and access statement for the application, prepared by Planning Places, states: "The third generation of the family are keen to continue living at this very special and sentimental place.

"However, the current house is no longer suitable for their needs. It has deteriorated to a level which is unsuitable to be used as a family home in the long-term."

A bespoke designed house is proposed to replace the existing home, while a smaller home which would be located in the southeast corner of the existing plot.

Garages are also planned, while the second home would have its own dedicated access from the existing driveway which directly connects to Church Avenue East.

Caroline Ackroyd, city councillor for the Eaton ward, knows the plot well having been a teacher at the girls school in the past.

She said: "It is a fairly large plot of land but so much depends on what the two buildings are going to look like.

"These are things that have to be looked at very carefully when building on that area behind the school."

The existing building has had three extensions in the 20th century, most recently in 1971 when it was turned into a four-bedroom family home.

A heritage impact assessment by Stephen Heywood for the application states "every effort should be made" to save a Gothic folly on the site which is in need of repairs.

Norwich High School for Girls and the applicant have been contacted for comment.