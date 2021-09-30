Building work to start on housing development off NDR

Published: 10:45 AM September 30, 2021

Concerns have been expressed over lack of consultation after a national housing giant announced it will start building new homes near the NDR next month.

Charles Church will build 202 homes in Rackheath on 8.97 hectares of former fruit fields on the edge of Rackheath. It would be accessed of Salhouse Road and Green Lane West.

A spokeswoman confirmed: "Charles Church Anglia purchased the land with full planning permission for the new homes and aims to start work on site in October."

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor - Credit: Archant

Fran Whymark, who lives in Rackheath and represents the village on Broadland District Council, said he was not surprised the land was being developed as it had been earmarked for new homes as part of the Growth Triangle Area Action Plan.

But he said: "I'm surprised with the lack of engagement from Charles Church. That could prove problematic for them. Most people knew it was going to be developed."

The Prince's Park development sign on the edge of Rackheath - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Mr Whymark added the sign advertising the Charles Church development, called Prince's Park, appeared on the corner of the plot near the NDR roundabout a few weeks ago.

He added: "My underlying issue is with infrastructure. The primary school is oversubscribed now. There is also no medical practice or dental surgery."

A Broadland District Council spokesman said the site where Prince's Park will be built was granted permission in January 2021 for 322 dwellings by Norfolk Homes.

The southern part of the site was sold to Charles Church who submitted an application to amend the layout and house types, which was given planning permission in September 2021.

Norfolk Homes has kept the northern section.

Colin Parker, managing director of Charles Church Anglia, said: “This is an exciting development that will not only provide much needed new homes but also breathe economic life into the area and lay the foundations for a thriving new community."

The NDR roundabout near the Prince's Park development plot in Rackheath - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Prince's Park will include a play area and Charles Church will make a financial contribution towards open space in the wider community as well as a community infrastructure levy (CIL) payment.

Around 28pc of the homes will be designated as affordable homes.

A Persimmon spokeswoman said the firm had nothing further to say in response to concerns over lack of community engagement.







