Christmas light shows across city scaled back as bills triple

Mark Abbott, with his children Jack-Jack, 10, and Robert, 15, outside his decorations in Tuckswood, Norwich, in 2021 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Twinkling Christmas lights adorning homes across the Fine City are a sure sign that the festive season is here.

But this year those looking out for droves of fabulous displays may be disappointed, with homeowners axing or scaling back their light shows due to costs.

Matt Smith from Glenburn Avenue in Sprowston and Mark Abbott from Allandale Road in Tuckswood are among those vowing to carry on decking out their homes in aid of charity.

However the usual tradition of improving on the year before has had to be paused.

Matt Smith, from Sprowston, by his lights when they were turned on in 2020 - Credit: Matt Smith

Mr Smith, 36, site manager of Falcon Junior School, said he will restrict the hours the lights are on and turn them off a week earlier.

Mr Smith will once again raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance through the display, and said: "I wanted it to be bigger and better than last year but I have to be sensible.

"The bills are going to be substantial which is a shame.

"I usually put them on between 4pm to 11pm but I will restrict them it this year from 5pm to 8.30pm because of rising costs.

"The costs are going to be astronomical but I want to do it."

He added his electricity bill had gone up from £53 to £152 a month and felt "lucky he could put up the lights".

Matt Smith outside his Sprowston home with Christmas lights in 2021 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Father-of-three Mr Abbott, 45, who is known locally as "Mr Christmas", put up 17,500 lights on his home last year in aid of homeless charity St Martins.

Darcey Abbott, seven, outside the light show on her Tuckswood home - Credit: Mark Abbott

Although the dance school owner will be hosting a light show he will be axing his snow machine and extra candy canes because of costs.

Mark Abbott with Father Christmas outside his decorated home in Tuckswood - Credit: Mark Abbott

He said: "It is tough and I will be looking locally for people to help because I do'n't want the children and charities missing out."

Mr Abbott said some people who normally put on big displays, including one in nearby Robin Hood Road, were not this year due to the eye-watering bills.

The Tunnel of Light will be returning to Norwich in 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Tunnel of Light in Hayhill will return this festive season with the same amount of lights according to Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which organises the attraction.