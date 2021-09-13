News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes in village

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:57 AM September 13, 2021   
New homes being build in the north of Hethersett.

New homes being build in the north of Hethersett. - Credit: Adrian S. Pye

An MP is demanding infrastructure is built before new homes amid concerns a surgery in a growing village is at "crisis point".

Conservative Richard Bacon, who represents South Norfolk, is calling on the government to review future planning as villagers in Hethersett, near Norwich, along with the South Norfolk Council member, Phil Hardy, continue to raise worries over plans for 200 extra homes.


Housing development in Hethersett is pushing healthcare services in the village close to breaking po

An aerial view of Hethersett - Credit: Mike Page

These would be in the same parcel of land for 1,196 Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes properties, which received planning permission in 2013.

A South Norfolk Council spokesman said the outline application for the extra homes on the original parcel of land north of the village could be debated on October 20.

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon Photo: UK Parliament

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon Photo: UK Parliament - Credit: UK Parliament

Mr Bacon said: "We do things the wrong way. We put up houses first then doctors surgeries, roads and school places. We should do it the other way round. We should create housing that local people want."

So far 415 new homes have been built and the second phase is underway which will build 333 homes.

The development also includes affordable housing as well as open spaces and infrastructure, including a new primary school and recreation areas.

Councillor Phil Hardy.

Councillor Phil Hardy. - Credit: Phil Hardy

Mr Hardy said: "The NHS services at Humbleyard Practice cannot cope. Hethersett has taken so much development over the years, disproportionate to other areas. The situation is urgent. It has got to crisis point."

Christine Larkowsky, 62, from Grove Road in Hethersett, said: "The village cannot cope with extra houses. The infrastructure isn't there. Enough is enough."

Adrienne Quinnlan, Hethersett Parish Council chairman, said: "The developers are working well with the village but there are major concerns over availability at the GP surgery."

The parish council recommended plans were refused because they felt development in the village was "out of control".

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns. We have worked closely with the community.

"We, along with Persimmon Homes, are engaging with local health care providers and NHS Estates to discuss a financial contribution towards healthcare facilities in Hethersett and the surrounding area.”

A spokesperson for NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: "The CCG has been supporting the Humbleyard Practice in its discussions about its premises and future plans, and will continue to do so. Part of this work has included identifying the current needs of the practice, and what these will look like based on planning applications and anticipated population growth over the next 10 years."



