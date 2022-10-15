Hopes for firm financial details to be revealed for new medical centre

How the new Rackheath Medical Centre could look if approved by Broadland District Council - Credit: Chaplin Farrant

Calls are increasing for firm details and dates on when the builders can break ground on a much-needed village surgery.

After several years of arguments for a medical centre to be built in Rackheath, campaigners are hopeful the NHS will provide more details for a new primary care hub for the growing village near the NDR at a crunch meeting on October 25.

There is no GP or medical centre in the village, which could have an extra 4,000 homes, meaning people have to travel to other surgeries including Wroxham and Hoveton Medical Centre, Thorpewood Medical Group in Woodside Road, Thorpe St Andrew.

Outline plans for the medical hub in Green Lane East were backed by Broadland District Council in last year but the business case being signed off is the final hurdle.

An NHS Norfolk and Waveney spokesman said: “The programme business case for capital funding to develop four proposed primary care hubs has been approved.

"Assuming the approval process goes to plan, this means the individual projects can develop their business cases for approval with the full business case for the Rackheath hub new build anticipated for approval by June 2023.

"Work is expected to start early 2023 with the opening of a health centre supporting provision of general medical services and outpatient services from the acute trust and community services, anticipated in spring 2024.”

Tony Emes, Rackheath area representative of Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre patient participation group - Credit: Annie Hirst

Tony Emes, Rackheath area representative of Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre patient participation group, said: "I am confident. I want to get more details on the programme. They are going to have to push it."

As well as GP services, the primary care hub would include midwifery services.

Fran Whymark, Conservative district and county councillor for Rackheath, said: "We need a medical centre before we get more development."

He was hopeful the estimated £6m of government funding would be be released for the hub but it was important a final decision was made soon because it was only available until 2024.

Karen Patterson, from Rackheath, with her seven-month-old son - Credit: Karen Patterson

Expectant mum Karen Patterson, who lives in the village and has a seven-month-old son, said: "With two young children, it would be a lot easier having a surgery in Rackheath."



















