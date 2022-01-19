Call for more community facilities as house buyers snap up new homes

Infrastructure and facilities are needed in a rapidly-expanding suburb near the NDR in which people are snapping up new builds.

That is the call from Sprowston Town Council and long-term homeowner in the area Bill Couzens as building work on part of a 1,630-home development off Atlantic Avenue is well under way.

Building on Broadgate Park started in 2013 and only 17 homes out of 393 on the Taylor Wimpey part of the estate are unsold out of the 1,180 initially being constructed.

The second development phase of 450 homes, 150 of which will be built by Taylor Wimpey, will start in 2023 with the first homes available the following year.

Bill Couzens, deputy chair of Sprowston Town Council. Picture: Bill Couzens - Credit: Bill Couzens

Mr Couzens said: "I'm glad the houses are selling. We need houses because the population is expanding but we need affordable houses. That is my main worry.

"I have got children and grandchildren and you want them to be able to live close to where they grew up if that is what they want. It is lovely to keep close family bonds."

He added: "Modern developers build houses and forget about infrastructure. You have got to build communities which start with places for people to meet.

"Sprowston was mostly built between the two world wars and it has tended to be homes without any facilities.

"There were corner shops that were built but they have disappeared and are now houses.We do need community facilities."

Mr Couzens believed a community centre and space for church meetings and various groups was needed as the area around Atlantic Avenue and White House Farm is developed.

He added the White House Farm Primary School was a positive addition to the area but felt more doctors were needed for current homeowners and newcomers.

The councillor was also keen on the road adoption process to be completed as people in the new area were reporting speeding issues and drivers causing an obstruction due to parking on the roads.

A Taylor Wimpey spokeswoman said: "The White House Farm Primary School is now open and areas of open space will be finalised later this year. Roadworks are also largely complete and are expected to finish later this year."

She added that 35pc of its homes were affordable.