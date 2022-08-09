Bid to redevelop corner shop with £1.5m extension and swanky homes

Artist images of how the front of the Premier store in Cadge Road, Norwich, could look if plans are approved - Credit: Jon Boon Architects Ltd

A corner shop could be extended with four homes also built if an ambitious £1.5m project is given the green light.

Redevelopment plans for the Premier convenience store on the junction of Cadge Road and Earlham Grove, Norwich, have been put forward to Norwich City Council by Mr H S Bedi from HS Property Developers.

An aerial artist view of plans for the £1.5m redevelopment of the Premier store and associated homes in Cadge Road, Norwich - Credit: Jon Boon Architects Ltd

Jon Boon, from Norwich-based Jon Boon Architects, who is planning agent for the proposal said the redevelopment would cost in excess of £1.5m.

He said: "The applicants wish to upgrade the shop, introducing a bakery and larger medicines area. Additional full-time and part-time staff will be employed.

"The existing shop has a very solid and unwelcoming façade so an open glass front extension is proposed. The shop floor will be completely revamped.

"A new rear extension is proposed to replace the inefficient and poor quality extensions and outbuildings and provide new storage areas and office."

How the new development in Cadge Road in Norwich could look - Credit: Jon Boon Architects Ltd

As well as the shop changes, two pairs of semi-detached homes will be built next to the store and each property will have a parking space and private garden.

The new three-storey extension connected to the store, will also include four flats and will replace the one-storey storage area next to the shop.

There will be 10 parking spaces for the new homes and flats off a shared drive off the road serving the Cadge Road Community Centre.

Mr Boon added: "The development is affected by the Nutrient Neutrality issue. The start date depends on when the Nutrient Neutrality issue is resolved, and will then take about eight months to construct."

Natural England has told Norfolk councils they must not grant permission for any projects involving overnight accommodation until developers can prove the plans would not lead to more nutrients flowing into waterways.

Dr Kevin Maguire, Labour city councillor for the Wensum ward - Credit: Sewell Park

Dr Kevin Maguire, Labour city councillor for the Wensum ward, said: "Shops are a vital part of any community not only helping to sustain a community but also, by reducing travel, they reduce the local carbon footprint.

"For the North Earlham community, it is important that the new shop space offers a good range of products. I welcome additional home provision providing that it is of a good quality and let at an affordable rent."