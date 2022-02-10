Village to quadruple in size after 300-home development

How The Oaks development will look after it is completed off Smee Lane in Postwick, Norfolk - Credit: Allison Homes

A village will grow to four times its current size with builders moving into farmer's fields to break ground on a major housing estate.

The Oaks is being developed by Allison Homes in land south of Smee Lane on the edge of Postwick, near the NDR and A47, and is the first foray for the developer in East Anglia.

An artist's impression of a new home on The Oaks development off Smee Lane in Postwick - Credit: Allison Homes

It was given full planning permission for 315 homes, access roads and associated works by Broadland District Council in April last year.

Currently the village is only around 120-homes strong.

The authority also granted outline permission for an extra 205 homes, public open space and a two-hectare site for several uses including a primary school, creche, community hall, day nursery, outdoor and indoor sports facilities, nursing home and continuing care retirement community.

Construction work to build up to 550 homes in Postwick between the Broadland Business Park and the NDR - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Work will be done across four phases and the first 315 homes, ranging from two to five-bedroom houses, will be available to buy from spring 2022, according to Allison Homes.

A new cycle path linking the development to the Broadland Gate business park will be built and the later parts of the development are likely to start in 2026.

Eleanor Laming, Green Party district councillor for the Postwick area - Credit: Contributed

Eleanor Laming, Green Party district councillor for Postwick, said: "We need more housing for older people and this could free up people from housing where there is relative under occupancy."

But she was worried about the loss of agricultural land.

"Broadland has a lot of high quality agricultural land. These houses are being built on this land. You cannot reinstate this land.

"These plans are built for the motor car. People are going to use their cars. Extra traffic creates pollution, congestion and traffic noise. It is a pretty substantial development."

She urged developers to build affordable and starter homes.

Andrew Proctor, Conservative county councillor for the Postwick area - Credit: Submitted

Andrew Proctor, Conservative county councillor for the village, said: "It seems to be met with general approval. It is on an allocated site."

(From left) Gavin Houghton, Josh Hayne, Charlotte Barber, Edward Henry, Luke Shepperson, Brent Titlow, Louise Carter, Alexander Evans and Christopher Dye on The Oaks development in Postwick - Credit: Allison Homes

A spokeswoman for Allison Homes said 56pc of its 315 homes would be affordable.

She added: "The development will make significant contributions in the form of a Community Infrastructure Levy and Section 106 agreement, which will ultimately be used to fund required infrastructure and provide additional open space off site."



