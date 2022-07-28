Mini bungalow development thrown out by councillors

The proposed layout of the six new bungalows off Highfield Avenue in Brundall originally put forward by Vello Ltd - Credit: Vello Ltd

An ambitious bid to demolish a home in a Broads village and replace it with a mini development of bungalows has been thrown out by councillors.

Vello Ltd, which is based in Brundall, asked Broadland District Council for planning permission to pull down a two-storey three-bedroom home in Highfield Avenue in Brundall.

It wanted to build six three-bedroom bungalows on the plot of the house and the surrounding grounds.

The application was then changed to include five new bungalows.

A supporting statement from Vello said: "The single-storey nature of the dwelling means the proposed building will have minimal impact in the landscape setting, and streetscape, and relate harmoniously with their neighbours."

There were several objections from neighbours, Brundall Parish Council and Brundall district councillor Eleanor Laming, who represents the Green Party, because of traffic fears and overdevelopment.

Green Party Broadland councillor Eleanor Laming - Credit: Contributed

The district council rejected the plans because "the amount and scale of the development represents an unacceptable and cramped form of development that would have a detrimental impact upon the prevailing character of the area".