Bride left in tears as hotel cancels weddings after closing for refugees

Stephen Harris and Deanna Vann from Norwich who are due to get married in May 2023 - Credit: Stephen Harris

A distraught couple have hit out at a lack of communication from a hotel which has cancelled their wedding and other people's nuptials because it is to become a temporary home for refugees.

Retail worker Stephen Harris, 30, and his fiancee Deanna Vann, 26, from Bowthorpe Road in Norwich, had paid £1,500 towards their £1,600 wedding at the Best Western Brook Hotel in Barnard Road, Bowthorpe.

The Best Western Brook Hotel on the edge of Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

They were meant to celebrate their special day on May 27 next year alongside 90 friends and family members but have had to find a new venue after being told by staff the hotel would be closed to the public.

Mr Harris, whose guests had booked nine rooms, said: "I wanted to book a room for my best man on September 24 but we were told by the hotel the wedding was cancelled because the hotel was closed to the public.

"My partner was in tears. It was a shock.

"Deanna is on a wedding Facebook group and saw someone found out the hotel was closed to the public through their cake maker. People were not finding out through the hotel but other people."

Couple Stephen Harris and Deanna Vann from Norwich who were meant to marry at the Best Western Brook Hotel in Norwich in 2023 - Credit: Stephen Harris

He added an email from the the hotel to the couple said: "It is with regret we inform you the Brook Hotel Norwich will be closing on September 28 and that unfortunately means we have had to cancel your wedding.

"Massive apologies if you have heard the news via social media

"The hotel will be working with the Home Office on a private contract.

"The hotel owners have ensured us all our brides and grooms will be refunded in full."

A wedding sign outside the Best Western Brook Hotel in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Harris added it was stressful finding another venue, which they did, but had to pay a £400 deposit to secure it as well as an extra £50 to the registrar.

He said a hotel employee told them it could be used for up to two years as part of the Home Office arrangement but the government declined to comment.

The Home Office has proposed to host refugees in temporary accommodation at the Holiday Inn Express in Drayton High Road, Hellesdon and Brook Hotel.

The Brook Hotel manager was unavailable for comment.








