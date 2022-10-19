Mum's three-year battle to get 'miserable' council home fixed

Kea Nurse, inset with three-year-old daughter Emily, has been battling with issues in her council home since 2019 - Credit: Kea Nurse

A single mum is "at the end of her tether" after fighting for years to get a raft of issues in her council home sorted.

Kea Nurse lives in Beverley Road, Bowthorpe, with her daughter Emily, three-and-a-half, and pooch Sophia.

The council tenant believes that when the house was modernised in the 1960s a load-bearing wall was removed.

This has meant her bathroom floor is bowing.

The dip was originally about six millimetres but now caves to an inch-and-a-half.

The dip in Kea Nurse's bathroom floor now has a dip of about an inch-and-a-half - Credit: Kea Nurse

She claims her neighbours faced a similar issue two years ago which saw their bath crash through their ceiling.

Kea also says a workman has warned that the gas boiler in her daughter's room is not safe and was recommended by structural engineers for it to be moved downstairs.

Kea Nurse with her three-year-old daughter Emily - Credit: Kea Nurse

Despite numerous calls and complaints to Norwich City Council, the 35-year-old said: "I'm at the end the end of my tether.

"I'm fighting a losing battle. It's been going on with so many stops and starts.

Cracks in the wall and plaster next to Kea Nurse's boiler - Credit: Kea Nurse

"There is bowing in the joists. I think it's only a matter of time before they snap and create a safety issue.

"The council don't care and won't sort it out. I don't have any power to make them.

Kea cannot afford to lay a proper carpet in her home until urgent repair works are carried out by Norwich City Council's contractors - Credit: Kea Nurse

"I'm miserable and I'm angry. The council has robbed me the joy of giving my daughter a nursery."

Even though her youngster is now three, Emily's room is still in a less-than-desirable state.

With her universal credit Kea cannot afford to do any work on the room until repairs are completed.

She was forced to install a cheap carpet last year - which cannot be secured due to a lack of skirting boards - to provide an extra layer of warmth for her daughter this winter.

Kea added: "I like my house because it's my home.

Kea's daughter Emily's bedroom, with bare, flaking plaster and no skirting boards - Credit: Kea Nurse

"But the troubles I have are never ending and I cannot turn this house into a home because the council won't pull their thumb out.

"Three years is a ridiculous amount of time to wait for repairs."

The lack of skirting boards in Kea Nurse's bedroom show exposed pipes to her gas boiler - Credit: Kea Nurse

Norwich City Council has been approached for comment.