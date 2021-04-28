Bid to turn former spa above Norwich Nando's into homes

Published: 8:33 AM April 28, 2021

Thai Wellbeing in Norwich pictured when it closed in 2014. - Credit: Archant

A former restaurant and spa could be turned into new city centre apartments - above Norwich's Nando's restaurant.

Plans have been lodged with Norwich City Council to convert what used to be the Thai Wellbeing spa and Baan Phraya Thai restaurant, in Red Lion Street, into flats.

The spa and restaurant closed in 2014, after its directors experienced financial difficulties and decided to shut down the businesses.

Since then, the space, on the first and second floors above the Nando's restaurant, has stood empty.

But East Harling-based Fireback Limited has submitted proposals with City Hall to convert the space into four flats.

Documents lodged in support of the application by planning consultants Studio Drake state the interior of the building is "very dilapidated".

They state: "Due to the previous proposed business failing and the internal fixtures and fittings being reclaimed this has led to

the building being left in a very poor and sorrowful condition."

They said internal walls are damaged and false ceilings were collapsing.

They said: "Intermediate floor and structural support work will be required in order to make the building safe and to ensure the building does not become damaged further.

"It is apparent that the stature and prestige of the exterior of the building is not reflected internally.

"This building is in desperate need of refurbishment."

The developers want to create four two bedroom apartments and to add a balcony at the back, so they will all have outside space.

Kieran Yates, development officer at Norfolk County Council, said the highways authority would have no objection in principle, as it is a "highly sustainable location".

But he said the "challenge will be during the construction phase, as Red Lion Street is a busy pedestrian thoroughfare and bus route" and said a construction management plan would be needed.

A decision on whether to grant permission will be made by the city council in due course.

Nando's in Red Lion Street in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

The space occupied by Nando's used to be the Orford Arms pub.

Beneath it was the Orford Cellar, which, in the 1960s, featured performances from stars including Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart.