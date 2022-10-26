Developer under pressure over 'stalled' 3,500 home plan

Plans for the Beeston Park housing scheme on land to the north of Old Catton and Sprowston. Pictured inset is councillor Richard Potter - Credit: Beyond Green/Richard Potter

There are calls for updated plans to a major housing scheme on the edge of the city not to "degrade the lives" of people in the area.

The Beeston Park development on land north of Old Catton and Sprowston was first granted planning permission under original developer Beyond Green in 2013.

But work has yet to begin on 3,500 new homes between North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road.

Developers are in talks with the district council about a 'reserved matters' application for infrastructure for phase one of the scheme, which covers around 700 homes.

Mike Bodkin, head of planning at London-based agency TOWN which is promoting the development, said they are close to finalising the details on this application.

Mike Bodkin, head of planning at TOWN which is promoting the Beeston Park development proposals - Credit: Tom Pilston

But the ongoing nutrient neutrality direction from Natural England is delaying development from being granted in the area.

An amended application has been received by the district council to change the site boundary to exclude private properties and their gardens from the scheme.

However, this will have no impact on the amount of development proposed.

John Ward, Conservative county councillor for Sprowston, said: "There is a general feeling of wanting to get on with it.

John Ward, Conservative county councillor for Sprowston - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"Although people may not be happy about it, they would rather the developers make progress with a definite plan.

"This is unique in the area for such a big site to have gone through a number of owners.

"I am sure something will come to the table eventually but it does not appear to be imminent."

The proposed Beeston Park development in Old Catton/Sprowston. The plans preceded the opening of the NDR. - Credit: Beyond Green

Sprowston Town Council has set up a group to speak to the developers directly.

Karen Vincent, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton and Sprowston West, has requested to be involved in this group.

She said: "Beeston Park has stalled and I think people want the certainty and the infrastructure to be established first."

Broadland district councillor Karen Vincent, who represents the Old Catton ward, said she was shocked by the news. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton and Sprowston West, added: "Outline planning permission was granted 10 years ago and work is yet to begin.

"It's important any new plans retain the new schools, community centres and green spaces.

Richard Potter, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Contributed

"The lives of locals should not be degraded because of a new development so those proposed facilities should remain as a minimum."