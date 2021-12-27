News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Narrow lane traffic fears raised over five-home plans

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:43 PM December 27, 2021
The palatial property in Rackheath, which is being marketed as ideal student digs. Pic: Homes24

Sprowston Lodge

Traffic fears have been raised among objections over plans to convert derelict outbuildings at a Georgian mansion into new homes.

Plans have been lodged with Broadland District Council to convert dormant coach house and stable buildings within the grounds of the 19th century Sprowston Lodge. 

The historic building, which is located just off Wroxham Road between Sprowston and Rackheath, could have five new homes built next to it with a separate access if the plans are approved. 

Four of the homes would be for commercial rent, while the other would be custom built for the site owner and applicant, the Hadingham family. 

It falls in the Greater Norwich Growth Triangle, where thousands of homes are expected to be built in the coming years.

But various objections have been submitted on Broadland's online planning portal with the impact of traffic along Beeston Lane cited as the main concern.

The entrance to Beeston Lane from Wroxham Road 

The entrance to Beeston Lane from Wroxham Road - Credit: Google Maps

The occupant of a nearby cottage wrote: "While we have no real objection to the renovation of these buildings into habitable accommodation, we are very concerned with the regard to the number of dwellings proposed.

"Beeston Lane was made access only several years ago as it is not suitable for high volumes of traffic, which I feel this application would generate. 

"Passing cars on Beeston Lane is difficult at the best of times."

Others who live on Beeston Lane raised concerns over the impact on the road, which they say has no footpaths or lights for pedestrians and cyclists.

Although not objecting to the barn conversion itself, they believe five properties would lead to a "vast increase in traffic volumes".

A design and access statement for the application, published on the council's online planning portal, said: "While we acknowledge that a lower number of dwellings would mean lower traffic movements, the marginal difference in traffic movements from one fewer dwelling is unlikely to have an appreciable effect on highway safety." 

Architectural designer Simeon Jackson, of Vanburgh, which has prepared statements for the application, said the outbuildings have fallen into disrepair and cannot be used in their current state. 

Simeon Jackson, an architect for Vanburgh Ltd 

Simeon Jackson, an architect for Vanburgh Ltd - Credit: Vanburgh Ltd

The applicant has been approached for comment.

