University halls could be given major overhaul

The outside of the Norfolk and Suffolk terraces - Credit: Joakim Boren

Student digs built in the 1960s could be being given an upgrade after fire safety issues were discovered in one of the blocks.

The University of East Anglia has applied to Norwich City Council to refurbish the top three floors of the eight-storey Norfolk and Suffolk Terraces.

If approved by the council, the work would be done on three blocks out of the four in the Suffolk terrace and all six of the blocks in the Norfolk terrace and improve 90 rooms.

How the upgraded room would look if the upgrade to part of the UEA ziggurats is approved by Norwich City Council - Credit: LSI Architects

The grade II*-listed ziggurats towers were built in 1965 and 1967.

The design and access statement said: "The scope is to refresh the bedrooms, sanitary accommodation, and circulation areas to bring them up to a suitable student accommodation standard. The aim for this project is to continue rolling out the UEA refurbishment strategy across Suffolk and Norfolk Terrace preserving a significant architectural asset for the future."

The inside of one of the bedrooms in the Norfolk terrace at the UEA - Credit: UEA

Paul Bailey, head of accommodation services at the UEA, said the work involved improving electrical installation for energy efficient lighting, routine fire safety updates and a general upgrade to décor for students.

The work is happening after an audit of Suffolk C tower which discovered worn hinges to fire doors, some locations not fitted with fire doors where combustible materials are stored, fire doors with excessive gaps and poor compartmentation in corridors.

That area will be upgraded as part of previous plans.

The design and access statement added doors would be replaced, openings would be sealed, new partition walls would be introduced among other safety features.

Mr Bailey said the ziggurats accommodation was last refurbished in 2007 and added: "Works are undertaken during the summertime so that blocks are empty as learning has finished.

"Works will be completed by mid-September, in time for the new academic year. No new accommodation space is being created."

He added the university was working with Historic England.

Maya Anuska, who lived in the ziggurats halls at the UEA from 2017-18 - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Maya Anushka, 24, a digital specialist from Alma Terrace in Norwich, who lived in one of the Norfolk terrace blocks as a first year English Literature student from 2017-18, said: "It was fun living there. The halls looked a bit like a prison. It is good to see the UEA put money into student accommodation."



















