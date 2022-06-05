Appeal to transform cold shed into safe sensory haven for Finley

Finley Archer-Dawson with his fish tank that was donated by Darius Lapinskas from the Norfolk African Sichlids Fish and Tanks group - Credit: Danielle Booden

A rallying cry is being put out for help to transform a cold garden shed into a sensory haven for a four-year-old boy with complex needs.

Finley Archer-Dawson, from New Road in Hethersett, has global developmental delay, impaired vision and epilepsy after birth complications.

Finley Archer-Dawson after he was born in March 2018 - Credit: Hollie Archer

He was born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on March 31, 2018, at 31 weeks through caesarean section weighing 3lb 2oz and had no heart beat for the first 22 minutes of his life.

Finley Archer-Dawson after he was born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on March 31, 2018 - Credit: Hollie Archer

His mother, Hollie Archer, 28, who is a full-time carer for Finley, said: "He misses out on so much compared to other boys. A sensory play space is something he would get so much enjoyment out of. We need somewhere safe for him. We would pay for it or fundraise but we need inspiration.

"His favourite thing is doing forward rolls and he likes being upside down. It would be nice for him to have a room at the bottom of the garden.

"I don't drive so have to rely on buses and Finley cannot cope with many play areas because they are too big and noisy."

Hollie Archer with her son Finley Archer-Dawson when he was a baby - Credit: Hollie Archer

Miss Archer, who also has a one-year-old daughter, moved to Hethersett from Cringleford in September last year because Finley was too heavy to carry and she needed a home with a bedroom and bathroom downstairs.

The previous owner of their Hethersett house did not take the plastic garden shed, which Miss Archer was grateful for.

"It is a big space but in the winter it gets damp. I want to make the floor soft so he can roll around and put in a bubble tube," she added.

The floor of the garden shed which Hollie Archer wants to transform into a sensory play place for her son Finley Archer-Dawson, four - Credit: Hollie Archer

Finley also has other sensory play toys, including a soft play slide, which take up a lot of room in the family home along with vital equipment for him.

Miss Archer hopes to get the garden shed completed by Christmas.

She described her non-verbal son as "so happy" but someone "who had gone through so much".

Because of his health needs Finley is tube fed, has regular medication, physiotherapy occupational therapy and speech therapy and is also cared for by his grandmother Sam Furlong, 54.

Sam Furlong with her grandson Finley Archer-Dawson when he was a baby - Credit: Sam Furlong

To help, email holliearcher93.com@yahoo.com.