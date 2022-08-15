Broken tap causes huge leak and leaves home without water
- Credit: Francis Redwood
A blown stop tap has caused a torrent of water to spill out into a quiet city centre street.
A property in King Street, where the fault has occurred, has been left without water as a result.
Anglian Water marked the incident as a priority given the fact the home was without water and sent out a team to repair the damage this afternoon.
A nearby cafe witnessed the water flowing by at around 6.30am.
Steve Kittle, owner of the Butterfly Café, joked he now had a "riverside café."
The 48-year-old said: "It's been coming down here all day.
"It's not ideal considering we're in a drought at the moment.
"But these things happen - it's just typical it's occurred now.
"Thankfully the shop has been ok as the street goes downhill but customers have been coming in to make sure it's been reported.
"A similar incident happened three or four months ago and Anglian Water came out the same day to get it sorted then."