'Left in limbo': What now as Anglia Square proposal stutters?

New plans have been revealed with a vision to refurbish Anglia Square into a bustling cosmopolitan space.

But shoppers, traders and those living nearby are questioning what will happen to the shopping area in the short-term.

Numerous issues have been raised which require urgent work rather than waiting another decade for a developer to transform Anglia Square, according to many.

Criticisms include the public toilets being permanently closed in the Magdalen Car Park, a bus shelter never being replaced after it was demolished by a bus a few years ago and what to do with the derelict Sovereign House.

James Wade has been trading in Magdalen Street since 1976 and is the chairman of the Magdalen Street Trading Association.

The managing director of Secondhand Land said: "The council is not going to spend money in the area until Anglia Square is developed.

"I do not think the change to make the street one-way did any of us any favours and I think everyone would like to see the place redeveloped.

"Public toilets would be an asset even if that meant portable toilets and I did try to mention this a while ago."

The trader believes demolishing Sovereign House in the short-term is not feasible as it would cost thousands of pounds.

Formerly headquarters of Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, the building has been abandoned since the early noughties with graffiti scrawled on the side of it.

There are also fears over asbestos at the site.

Historian Stuart McLaren is secretary of the St Augustine's Community Together Residents' Association.

He said: "I understand there is quite a lot of asbestos in the building and specialist demolition would have to take place to stop asbestos getting into the atmosphere.

"I am particularly concerned as I live five minutes away."

Mr McLaren is among those who agree facilities such as a bank, public toilets and more bus shelters are needed for Anglia Square.

It comes as developers Weston Homes lodged new proposals for the shopping centre in April, after secretary of state Robert Jenrick blocked previous plans two years ago.

The new proposals, for up to 1,100 homes, plus retail and commercial space, included 14 buildings, ranging from three to eight storeys.

But there is a sense that the area has been left to rot while these large-scale plans are delayed by issues such as the nutrient neutrality planning issue which has blocked new homes across the country.

Albert Halls, of the Now N Then second hand store in Magdalen Street, said: "Anglia Square needs a lot more than a tidy up.

"It's absolutely disgusting an area of this size does not have a public toilet.

"People come in here to use my toilet."

The businessman, who is also a member of the Magdalen Street Trading Association, added: "I think the people who own Anglia Square will soon walk away from it and go back to square one.

"Bus routes from Thorpe St Andrew and Heartsease were taken away which means we lose out on a lot of people who go to Castle Meadow instead."

Anglia Square shopper Joy Clarke, 75, said: "The relevant authorities think this place is going to be developed in the future so they do not think its worth bothering with in the meantime.

"The area has become rundown. Sovereign House is just an eyesore. I come along for a few charity shops and Greggs but I do my main shopping in the city centre."

Sue Cook, 61, travels from North Walsham to shop in Anglia Square once a month with her husband Dave, 68.

She said: "It's a shame how they have let the place go, especially the public toilets."

A 42-year-old tenant living in St Saviours Lane has said the public toilets need to be removed as they attract drug users and homeless people.

A decision on the Anglia Square proposals is due to be made by City Hall's planning committee in due course.

The new plans have attracted opposition from groups including Historic England and SAVE Britain's Heritage.

Norwich City Council has been contacted.