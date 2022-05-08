Doctor's surgery access fears raised during Anglia Square consultation

An Anglia Square development consultation took place on Sunday with Eamonn Burgess, pictured inset, among those attending - Credit: Ben Hardy

Folk living near Anglia Square believe the struggle to access a doctor and other services will be exacerbated if plans for hundreds of new homes go ahead.

Weston Homes has been continuing its consultation for its plans for up to 1,100 homes at an 11.5 acre site owned by Columbia Threadneedle.

The fresh plans - which have been submitted to Norwich City Council - have scrapped the controversial 20-storey tower which organisations such as Historic England objected to.

Representatives from the Weston Homes project team met folk under the canopy in Anglia Square from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Among those attending Sunday's consultation was Eamonn Burgess, 65, who believes the developer will find it difficult to find room to provide both health amenities and address heritage concerns.

His comments come as SAVE Britain's Heritage called for the remains of medieval parish church of St Olave's -which could be located within a warehouse near Botolph Street- to be given listed status.

Mr Burgess - who used to be chairman of the city council's planning committee - said: "There is no doubt it will make it harder to access a doctor or dentist. It is hard enough at the moment.

"I think it will be tough in light of the SAVE discovery of the medieval church remains for the developer to address the health issue. It can only provide so much.

"If you ask for them to put in more open space, landscaping and community facilities that promotes retail and workshops then you can't expect them to put in schools, dentists and surgeries as well."

Alex Carter, 42, who has lived near Anglia Square for seven years, said: "It just seems to be an awful lot of flats and I think they will struggle to fill them.

"My main concern is there will be more people but not the extra doctors, schools and other facilities. It will become overcrowded."

Paul Downes, 66, who also lives nearby, said: "This seems to be going on for years and years and nothing seems to happen. I just hope it gets finished one day."

A further chance to see the plans will be offered inside the Maids Head Hotel on Monday from 10am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm.

Weston Homes said it will comment during Monday's consultation.