Call for council to fix mouldy flat roof as 'matter of urgency'

Andy Sharpe outside the flats at Sleaford Green where there is broken guttering. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A council tenant is urging contractors to carry out emergency work in his section of roof after mould has made living in the flat "horrendous".

Andy Sharpe, 58, has lived in the Norwich City Council-owned ground floor two-bedroom flat in Sleaford Green, off Aylsham Road, since 2005.

He claims the flat has always had serious mould and damp issues which have caused tiles to be lifted off the roof in the flat above him and damage gutters.

A city council spokeswoman previously said: "A planned programme of work was already in place, which will cover the roofline and associated works. We are contacting residents in the block about the start date, which is scheduled for this summer."

But Mr Sharpe said repairs to damage over his home were "urgent" but "nothing has been done".

Damp and mould in Andy Sharpe's flat at Sleaford Green in the bedroom which was his son's. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The former BT engineer added: "The council is proposing to look at the roof for flats in my block. They are charging the private tenants, which is outrageous."

Mr Sharpe believed there were around two private tenants in the block of eight tenants and claimed they were paying "through the nose" for the work.

He felt the roof for flats around him were not in as bad a state as his and said repairs should have been done when council-owned flats opposite him were repaired around 2007.

The father-of-one added: "Every single room in this flat is thick with mould. It is horrendous living here. I'd like to live elsewhere even if it needs work."

After multiple council surveys, an independent one in April this year, paid for by the authority, found the issue was not caused by Mr Sharpe and gave him dehumidifiers before work starts on the roof.

A council spokesman said: "We’ve been in touch with Mr Sharpe previously to let him know what will be happening at his property and when. We’re still working to those agreed timescales.

"At Mr Sharpe’s request it was agreed that external work to complete the roof would be done before any internal work gets under way. As always, we’ll be in touch directly with Mr Sharpe to confirm start and completion dates.”