WATCH: Inside abandoned static caravan left to rot in city suburb

Video

The abandoned caravan that is an eyesore for neighbours still living in the area - Credit: Submitted

A derelict, static caravan trashed by gypsies has become a thorn in the side of nearby neighbours.

The structure, put there for use by the travelling community, has been left empty in a field in Holt Road near Norwich Airport.

Alan Knight, 87, who lives in one of the houses opposite, said: "It's been left in a mess - somebody should really sort it out.

"I believe a family of travellers lived there. We had all sorts of problems, there were cattle getting out into the field at one point."

The apprehensive pensioner continued: "You don't really want to interfere but at the same time it's an absolute tip."

And the owner of the land remains a mystery with Norwich City Council and Land Registry both showing no name on their records.

Inside the assumed living room of the property now laden with hay - Credit: Submitted

Nearby Norwich Airport confirmed it also did not own the site.

It comes off the back of the site being safeguarded by the council with former occupier Thomas Bibby facing eviction.

Mr Bibby was approached for comment and at the time said he had no intention for the site to become another "Dale Farm", a plot of land in Essex which was at one point home to more than 1,000 travellers.

Jade Massingham, 28, who lives nearby added: "There wasn't any problem while they were there.

"I think the council should have left them stay there."

The student nurse added: "It was kept clean, fenced in and quiet."

"We never had any problems at all while they were living at the site but having been left in it's current state, it's a blemish on the area."

Another of the abandoned rooms with what looks to be a cage for poultry - Credit: Submitted

Another neighbour David Beane, 71, added: "Even though they never caused any trouble when they set up at the site, it's become an eyesore now.

"I would like someone to take responsibility for it, get rid of what is left and tidy it up."

Tayi Rushwaya, who studied at Norwich University of the Arts and also lives opposite, wants "more clarity on why the site is still there”.

He said: "We generally stay away from the area but when you go out that way you always see it, so it would be good to know why something like that has been left.”

A grim scene within the bathroom of the property - Credit: Submitted

Legality of traveller sites

Travellers are protected from discrimination by the Equality Act 2010.

In most instances if travellers are camped on private land, the council does not have a duty to intervene.

It would usually be the landowner's responsibility to speak to any travellers who are camped on their land, to request and arrange a date for them to leave, or take proceedings to the county court.

Should travellers be camped on land owned by the council however, they are able to come in and evict them.

There is however a new law which can see police seize vehicles and arrest anyone who refuses to leave a site at the request of the landowner.

The reform, introduced last year, also enables police to dish out fines up to £2,500 and up to three months in jail.