Police still on scene after house fire in early hours

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:11 PM February 27, 2022
Norfolk Police are still at the scene after a house fire in Osborne Road, Eaton. 

Fire crews and police officers were called to a house fire in a cul-de-sac in Eaton, on the outskirts of Norwich, in the early hours.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service got the initial call about the incident in Osborne Road, off Bluebell Road, at 1.15am on Sunday (February 27).

Crews from Earlham, Sprowston, Wroxham and Hethersett attended and wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

An aerial ladder platform, ladders, a thermal image camera and a hydrant were also used.

Norfolk police was called by the fire service at 1.30am to assist with road closures, though no neighbours needed to be evacuated with the house next door empty. 

As of midday, police still remain at the house and there is currently no information on whether anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. 

An image from the scene shows extensive damage to the roof.

