House blaze tackled by firefighters
Published: 6:40 AM April 14, 2021
Firefighters tackled a fire which broke out at a home in Norwich in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, April 14),
Crews were called to the home in Poplar Avenue, off Newmarket Road, at just after 2.30am.
Firefighters spent about an hour tackling the flames.
Crews from Earlham, Carrow, Sprowston and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s aerial ladder platform helped put out the fire.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets to douse the flames.
They also used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots, with the stop message coming in at just after 3.30am.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said nobody had to be rescued from the home and there were no reports of any injuries.
