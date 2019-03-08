Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters battle house fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 21:18 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 02 April 2019

Firefighters were called to Sprowston. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to Sprowston. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire crews battled a house fire in Norwich this evening.

Teams from Earlham and Sprowston attend Palmer Road in Sprowston, Norwich, after reports of a house fire at 8.09pm on Tuesday April 2.

Crews were on the scene for 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, using thermal-imaging cameras to check for hot spots and positive pressure ventilation, which allowed firefighters to breath through the smoke.

An ambulance was called but no-one is understood to be injured.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Most Read

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Boy, 14, stole cap from youth, 15, in knifepoint robbery in Norwich

New Botolph Street, Norwich, where a teenager was the victim of a knifepoint robbery on Saturday (September 8). PIC: Peter Walsh

Police do not look at speeding driver data from flashing signs

Barry Fiske, chairman of Wroxham Parish Council with the SAM2 sign. Pic: Wroxham Parish Council.

Norwich car park murder accused refuses to meet barrister after ‘dirty protest’

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists