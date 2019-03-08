Firefighters battle house fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to Sprowston. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire crews battled a house fire in Norwich this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teams from Earlham and Sprowston attend Palmer Road in Sprowston, Norwich, after reports of a house fire at 8.09pm on Tuesday April 2.

Crews were on the scene for 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, using thermal-imaging cameras to check for hot spots and positive pressure ventilation, which allowed firefighters to breath through the smoke.

An ambulance was called but no-one is understood to be injured.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.