Firefighters battle house fire in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 21:18 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 02 April 2019
Archant
Fire crews battled a house fire in Norwich this evening.
Teams from Earlham and Sprowston attend Palmer Road in Sprowston, Norwich, after reports of a house fire at 8.09pm on Tuesday April 2.
Crews were on the scene for 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, using thermal-imaging cameras to check for hot spots and positive pressure ventilation, which allowed firefighters to breath through the smoke.
An ambulance was called but no-one is understood to be injured.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Comments have been disabled on this article.