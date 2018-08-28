Speed limit changes in Norfolk village to soon come into effect

A 40 mph sign in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Changes to speed limits through a Norfolk village come into effect at the end of the month.

Norfolk County Council is moving the points at which the limits change in Horsford, in preparation for a new housing development off of Green Lane.

The changes mainly effect the Holt Road and will shift the point at which the road begins to slow through the village.

Currently, there is a 30mph limit through the built up part of the village, which then increases in phases to the national speed limit as the road leads away from Norwich.

The changes will see the 40mph stretch of the road extended, while a 160m stretch of Green Lane is to become a 30mph zone.

Jim Graves, clerk to Horsford Parish Council, said the changes were simply a case of moving signs, to allow motorists to slow into the village sooner.

The changes officially come into effect on Wednesday.