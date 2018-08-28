Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Speed limit changes in Norfolk village to soon come into effect

PUBLISHED: 14:55 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 October 2018

A 40 mph sign in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

A 40 mph sign in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Changes to speed limits through a Norfolk village come into effect at the end of the month.

Norfolk County Council is moving the points at which the limits change in Horsford, in preparation for a new housing development off of Green Lane.

The changes mainly effect the Holt Road and will shift the point at which the road begins to slow through the village.

Currently, there is a 30mph limit through the built up part of the village, which then increases in phases to the national speed limit as the road leads away from Norwich.

The changes will see the 40mph stretch of the road extended, while a 160m stretch of Green Lane is to become a 30mph zone.

Jim Graves, clerk to Horsford Parish Council, said the changes were simply a case of moving signs, to allow motorists to slow into the village sooner.

The changes officially come into effect on Wednesday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Four people in hospital after attacks in Norwich

Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)

‘It’s disgusting for it to happen opposite a primary school’ - Drug den shut down in Norfolk village

The boarded up property in Nightingale Drive, Taverham. Picture: Staff

Man stabbed and robbed in Norwich city centre

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian restaurant with a twist

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street with the Lord Mayor of Norwich Credit: Spice Valley

Video: Alan Partridge ‘kidnapped’ from Norwich bar

An apology letter was left with the returned Alan Partridge poster (Picture: Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi)

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide