News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Pupils demand cycle lane as NDR sends 1200 cars their way during rush hour

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:53 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 5:31 PM June 15, 2021
Horsford Primary School children doing a traffic survey, who have started an online petition for a

Horsford Primary School children doing a traffic survey, who have started an online petition for a safe cycleway as it is too dangerous for them to cycle to school due to the heavy traffic on Holt Road in the village. From left, Talia, 11; Maizie, 10; George, 11; Josh, 11; Olivia, 11; and Jack, 11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Year 6 pupils who say cycling to school is a "nightmare" because of excessive traffic through their village have launched a petition to make Norfolk County Council heed their plight.

The group of 11-year-olds from Horsford Primary School, who live off the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) mainly around Holt Road and Gordon Godfrey Way, were inspired by Greta Thunberg to reduce their carbon footprint and minimise car journeys to school.

But since the NDR became operational, and three new housing estates were added to Horsford, the volume of traffic and lack of cycle lanes are making it "too dangerous" for the children to put their ideas into action.

Horsford Primary School children doing a traffic survey, who have started an online petition for a

Horsford Primary School children doing a traffic survey, who have started an online petition for a safe cycleway as it is too dangerous for them to cycle to school due to the heavy traffic on Holt Road in the village. With them is their teacher, Shayney Blyth, and teaching assistant, Kieran Jappy. From left, Talia, 11; Maizie, 10; George, 11; Josh, 11; Olivia, 11; and Jack, 11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Year 6 Teacher Shayney Blyth said a class survey found an average of 1,200 vehicles pass Holt Road hourly during busy periods.

She said: "My biggest fear is that one of the 10 children that do cycle here won't show up one day because they've been in an accident."

One of the traffic surveys by Horsford Primary School children of traffic on Holt Road in the villag

One of the traffic surveys by Horsford Primary School children of traffic on Holt Road in the village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Year Six teacher, Shayney Blyth, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Year Six teacher, Shayney Blyth, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

In May, the school of 170 pupils wrote a letter to the county council asking for a safe cycle route through the village from The Cricketers housing estate at the south end to the Kingfisher housing estate at the north end.

Its response was that due to severely reduced funding only "highest priority" or accident-prone locations could be considered for new road safety measures.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich's Jack Wills store to close
  2. 2 ‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes
  3. 3 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
  1. 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
  2. 5 Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation
  3. 6 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
  4. 7 'Too big for Royal Arcade' - boss on why Langleys has split up
  5. 8 Mural replaces empty unit hoardings on 'sad' looking street
  6. 9 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
  7. 10 'Loving man' died after falling into river, inquest hears

The letter continued: "I am sorry we are unable to help but I would definitely suggest you pass this on to the parish council."

Talia, 11, said: "I often think when I'm cycling to school I'm about to get run over." 

Talia, 11, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Talia, 11, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Josh said making the short cycle journey from his house was a "nightmare". 

"Once I sat behind cars on my way to school for seven minutes in the traffic", he said. "But If I'd gone on the pavement I would have been shouted at."

Josh, 11, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Josh, 11, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Like many others in the school, Jack wants to cycle but can't.

He said: "My mum won't let me - she says it's far too dangerous. If there was a cycle lane I know she'd change her mind."

A county council spokesperson, commenting on the 332-signature strong petition, said: "We’re aware of concerns that have been raised and we will carefully consider the petition, in line with our standard petitions policy, once it has been submitted to us.”

Jack, 11, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jack, 11, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Olivia, 11, at Horsford Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Olivia, 11, said when her class surveyed the school they found out many more children would come in on their bike if there was a safe cycle lane along Holt Road - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You can sign the petition here: change.org/horsford-parish-council-help-make-horsford-safer-for-our-children

Norwich Distributor Road
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block Norwich

Video

Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Earlham pub, which has just opened in Norwich.

Video

'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Daegan Watts holds an England flag in front of tables and chairs

Video

City fan park takes shape ahead of England's Euro 2020 opener

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus