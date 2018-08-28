Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Horses spotted wandering around in rush hour traffic led to safety by passing motorists

PUBLISHED: 19:13 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:13 06 November 2018

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

Archant

A pair of horses which caused “havoc” when they began roaming free in rush hour traffic, have been led to safety by passers by.

The tow horses were lead to safety by passers-by. Picture: ArchantThe tow horses were lead to safety by passers-by. Picture: Archant

The animals, were spotted running around in Colony Lane, near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at around 4.30pm today.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous and helped guide the horses to safety said: “They were just causing absolute havoc running up and down in the middle of the road.

“The traffic was really slow moving, it was busy but slow, so luckily they didn’t get hit.”

The woman added that the in order to prevent the animals reaching the A47 a small group people left their cars to lead the horses to safety in a nearby field.

The police were also called, helping to guide the horses and return them to the field they had escaped from.

Most Read

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Holidays are coming – but not to Norwich

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams

Simon Thomas opens up about new relationship after losing wife to cancer

Gemma Thomas, who is dressed up, and Simon Thomas. Photo: Simon Thomas

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide