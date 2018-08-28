Search

Hopping for joy! Family win their very own GoGoHare

PUBLISHED: 07:11 23 October 2018

Alfie Farrow in Blue Joules t-shit and Charlie Farrow in Red Joules t-shirt  hugging Joules hare. Photo: Jack Edwards

Alfie Farrow in Blue Joules t-shit and Charlie Farrow in Red Joules t-shirt  hugging Joules hare. Photo: Jack Edwards

Archant

One lucky family were left hopping for joy after winning their very own GoGoHare.

Steph Hayhoe Joules Manager, Mark Farrow, Kate Farrow, Martin Green, Break Charity. Bottom left: Alfie Farrow in Blue Joules t-shirt and Charlie Farrow in Red Joules t-shirt – with Joules hare. Photo: Jack EdwardsSteph Hayhoe Joules Manager, Mark Farrow, Kate Farrow, Martin Green, Break Charity. Bottom left: Alfie Farrow in Blue Joules t-shirt and Charlie Farrow in Red Joules t-shirt – with Joules hare. Photo: Jack Edwards

The Farrow family, from Norfolk, won the GoGoHares county-wide trail competition, which challenged GoGo fans to find all 18 county hares and work out the secret message on the trail map.

The family said they were delighted to find out they had won the special edition Joules hare and Joules goody-bags for their efforts.

Kate Farrow said: “I got home from work and my husband played the answer phone messages, he told me there was a message from a man saying we had won a GoGoHare! I couldn’t quite believe what I was hearing!”

She added “We are absolutely delighted to be the lucky winners of this beautiful sculpture and will definitely be keeping the  name ‘Joules’ – now all we need to do is make some  space in the garden.”

