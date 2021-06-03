News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Swarm chasers battle to deal with sudden surge of bees

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:30 AM June 3, 2021   
Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot weather. NOTE: People are not advised to approach swarms without the appropriate clothing, Mr Croft knows his swarm's behaviour well. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sudden change from cool to warm weather has turned Norwich into "swarm central", with beekeepers reporting a surge in numbers of bees.

A trampoline, supermarket car park and school grounds are among the places honeybees have been setting up temporary hives.

Beekeepers said they had been busy handling calls as new queen bees took over colonies and searched for places to nest.

Sprowston beekeeper James Croft is among those who are listed on the British Beekeepers Association [BBKA] to receive calls to move swarms. 

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot weather - Credit: Danielle Booden

He has recently been called to Waitrose in Cringleford to intervene with a swarm, as well as the Clare School twice within 10 days.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Croft said: "Without our intervention hives would have died from starvation."

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot weather. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Croft also received a call from a Sprowston father of three who had reported a swarm of bees hanging from a trampoline in his garden.

Most Read

  1. 1 Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers
  2. 2 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 3 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  1. 4 ‘No show’ diners sees Norwich bar introduce booking deposits
  2. 5 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
  3. 6 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  4. 7 Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich
  5. 8 Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed
  6. 9 Award-winning riverside Norwich home up for sale for £775,000
  7. 10 Tesla targets Norwich as part of expansion plans

"Since the weather has changed, I have been getting around five phone calls a day," Mr Croft said.

Swarm catchers said it was important to ensure they were honeybees, with Mr Croft saying many people confused them for bumblebees.

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, with his equipment for removing honeybee swarms in his local area - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sally Broughton, a UEA lecturer, reported a swarm last weekend on the corner of Peckover and Pettus roads near Eaton Park.

Dr Broughton said: "I immediately found the BBKA website, which has tons of information on how to identify if they are honey bees and a really cool swarm catcher map that helps you find beekeepers nearby. It was very easy." 

Swarm catcher John Squires and his wife Victoria were called on Saturday afternoon with a swarm trap used to lure the colony in.

The Squires returned on Sunday morning with a ladder and full kit to complete the job.

John and Victoria Squires in full kit to catch the swarm near Eaton Park on Sunday during the Bank Holiday weekend

John and Victoria Squires are pictured in full kit to catch the swarm near Eaton Park on Sunday during the Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Submitted

"It was all really cool to see it all happen and nice to know the bees are in a safe home now," Dr Broughton said.

Mrs Squires added: "It was like swarm central last weekend with the weather changing. The bees suddenly wanted to get out as they were feeling crowded.

"It's like going from winter to summer without the spring in between so they freaked and decided to move."

How to report swarms

The British Beekeepers Association website has a link to a swarm map which includes contact numbers for the nearest swarm catcher in each area of the UK. 

Norwich City Council offer advice and assist in identifying bees on its website

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot

Beekeeper James Croft, from Sprowston, who says there has been an increase in swarms due to the hot weather. NOTE: People are not advised to approach swarms without the appropriate clothing, Mr Croft (pictured) knows his swarm's behaviour well. - Credit: Danielle Booden

If bees cannot be safely removed and present a risk or disturbance to a property owner, the only option may be to have the colony destroyed by professional pest control personnel with council and private agencies tasked with this last resort option.

The BBKA can be contacted on 02476 696679 for further assistance on this.

Environment News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The new-look Tombland in Norwich as people enjoy being out and about as the Covid restrictions are e

'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Daegon Watts, 20, a shareholder in The Arena, where the England Fan Park will be for Euro 2020 England marches.

Euro 2020

Fan zone for England's Euro matches coming to Norwich

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus