Popular BBC One programme films in city

Jacqui Joseph joined Homes Under the Hammer as a presenter in 2020 - Credit: PA

A hit daytime BBC One programme has been filming in Norwich city centre this week.

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Jacqui Joseph posted a selection of photos on Instagram of her and the team in Magdalen Street on Thursday (October 27).

In a post, she said: "Day two and two properties in Norfolk for Homes Under the Hammer with the dream team.

"Fab as always team."

The post included Norwich as a hashtag and featured a number of photos of crew members along the city road.

Homes Under the Hammer is a show that visits properties across the country which are available for purchase by auction.

It then follows the journey of buyers as they renovate their properties.

It is not yet known when the episode will air but it isn't the programme's first visit to Norfolk this year after being spotted in Great Yarmouth in March.

Various pictures were taken outside of houses by the interior designer, who also shared a shot of a particularly sunny Yarmouth beach.