Popular BBC One programme films in city
- Credit: PA
A hit daytime BBC One programme has been filming in Norwich city centre this week.
Homes Under the Hammer presenter Jacqui Joseph posted a selection of photos on Instagram of her and the team in Magdalen Street on Thursday (October 27).
In a post, she said: "Day two and two properties in Norfolk for Homes Under the Hammer with the dream team.
"Fab as always team."
The post included Norwich as a hashtag and featured a number of photos of crew members along the city road.
Homes Under the Hammer is a show that visits properties across the country which are available for purchase by auction.
It then follows the journey of buyers as they renovate their properties.
It is not yet known when the episode will air but it isn't the programme's first visit to Norfolk this year after being spotted in Great Yarmouth in March.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident
- 2 First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership
- 3 Demands for urgent review over St Stephens safety
- 4 Meet two-day-old foal who is the newest addition to city park
- 5 Part of A47 closed after vehicle towing horse box crashes into ditch
- 6 Bar booted out of city food market following one-star hygiene rating
- 7 A47 near Norwich to partially close until December
- 8 Developer under pressure over 'stalled' 3,500 home plan
- 9 Ten-bed historic farm house used as care home on the market for £400k
- 10 Opening date for new Lisa Angel store confirmed
Various pictures were taken outside of houses by the interior designer, who also shared a shot of a particularly sunny Yarmouth beach.