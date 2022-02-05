40 new homes to be built at the site of a former Norwich brewery

The design for the 40 new homes which are set to be built at the site of the former St Martin’s Brewery in Oak Street. - Credit: Arnold Keys

Forty new homes are set to be built on the site of an 18th century brewery and maltings in Norwich.

The former St Martin’s Brewery, in Oak Street, which is just under an acre, has been sold to a Norwich-based development company.

The company will deliver 40 units, which includes 12 family houses, two penthouses and 26 one and two-bedroom flats.

The site is just north of the inner ring road and includes a residential yard link to the Buck pub, dating back to around 1783.

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys - which brokered the £1.5 million deal - said: “The price achieved for this land shows there is a healthy appetite for residential development land in the city centre.

“I believe this deal could be the catalyst for further development on the River Wensum on the north part of Oak Street.

“The south part of the street is now more or less fully developed, and has proven very successful, so continuing northwards along the river is the logical next step.”