Hundreds of homes experience power cuts from Norwich to Hoveton

UK Power Networks have reported power cuts in Norwich and beyond - Credit: PA

Hundreds are experiencing power cuts this afternoon in east Norwich and beyond.

Homes in Sprowston, Thorpe St Andrew, Rackheath, South Walsham, Upton, Wroxham, Horning, Frankfort and Pennygate are affected.

UK Power Networks has said on its website for Sprowston, Rackheath, South Walsham and Upton: "We've had to turn off power in your area so our engineers can safely carry out emergency repairs to the network."

In Thorpe, a spokesperson from the power company said: "An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut."

In Wroxham, Horning, Frankfort and Pennygate, they state: "A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area, we may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs."

The issues are expected to be resolved between 12.30pm and 3.30pm this afternoon (September 30).