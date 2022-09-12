Homes evacuated after gardener sparks bomb alert

Police have evacuated people from their homes in a Norfolk village after a gardener dug up a suspected Second World War bomb.

Officers cordoned off a small private road in Framingham Earl and asked residents to leave the area while checks of the object were carried out.

Houses within 100m of the garden where the item was discovered were cleared.

The alert was raised at about 6.30pm and it was around 9pm when police contacted residents to say the area was safe for them to return.

Tim Conway, 45, who lives in the small unnamed road just off Long Road, was among those who were asked to leave their property.

"My neighbours were doing some gardening when they found something that looked suspicious.

"He was digging and found this thing. It might have been a pipe or it might have been a bomb - either way he called the police.

"The police came around and took a look and took some pictures which they sent off to some army experts," added Mr Conway, an electrician.

"Then they went round and knocked on everyone's doors in the area, asking if people had somewhere else they could go."

It is not yet known whether the object was a bomb or not.

Police are on Long Road in Framingham Earl due to a bomb being found - Credit: Jasper Copping/Archant

Another neighbour, who lives just outside the cordon and who asked not to be named, said: “It’s a bit of a shock but in some ways I’m not completely surprised.

"I was once told that there was some sort of army barracks around here or some kind of military base.”

The location is close to the former RAF Stoke Holy Cross base, which was an important radar station during the Second World War and was a target for German bombing raids.

It was part of a ring of stations near the British coast, known as Chain Home, which allowed the RAF to detect and track incoming enemy aircraft.

Most of the base has since been dismantled, although some structures remain.

The area was heavily bombed on the night of May 9, 1942, when more than 120 bombs were dropped on surrounding villages.

The raid was intended to be on nearby Norwich, but the Germans were led off target by decoy flares.