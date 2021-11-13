Inside the converted coach providing beds for city's rough sleepers

Norwich Homeless Support needs help with funding to see them through the winter. - Credit: Eric Hewson

People sleeping out in the cold this winter are being offered a bed on a converted coach - but the charity behind the initiative is desperately in need of funds.

Norwich Homeless Support is appealing for cash to continue its work to get people off the streets and under a roof.

The organisation runs a ten-bed converted coach which can either house people in need of a bed, or take them to hostels with space.



Eric Hewson, who works at the charity, said: “In the last few months we have been able to help seven people be rehoused.

Eric Hewson is a volunteer at Norwich Homeless Support. - Credit: Eric Hewson

“People have moved on from our services to local hostels, and one of them now has their own room in a shared property and has been able to go back to full time work.”

But as the group heads into winter - one of their most critical times of year - they are desperately in need of funds.

Eric said: “We have proven time and time again that the bus works, but we have really struggled to secure funding.

“It’s a real shame as obviously there is a need for the bus, so because of this, we are looking for people to support us.

The bus costs £400 a month to park on land and have electric throughout. - Credit: Eric Hewson

“As well as the bus we run a community food bank which is a vital service for those who need emergency food parcels.”

The charity spends upwards of £400 on renting the space in which the bus is parked on.

They spend a further £20 a month on telephone and internet services so that people can get in touch with them directly if they require help or information.

And the charity spends around £100 helping its volunteers with petrol costs to get to and from the bus.

The bus has been converted so that it has ten bedrooms to give people a warm nights sleep. - Credit: Eric Hewson



If you are interested in helping Norwich Homeless Support you can do so by donating directly via the website - where you can set up a monthly donation starting at £5.

The charity has also set up a GoFundMe which can be found at https://gofund.me/d4ecdd25 .