What does a day in the life of a home school family look like?

Published: 2:30 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM September 8, 2021

Rachel with her children Dottie, four, and Ronnie, six, all love home education and exploring in Norwich - Credit: Rachel Round

For many kids the first day back at school looks like new backpacks and freshly ironed shirts.

But what about the children who are educated at home by their parents and families?

Rachel Round is a mum-of-three who home schools her children and hosts meet-up groups with other home school families in the city centre.

Her children Ronnie, six, Dottie, four, and Mylo, who is 22-months-old, say they love the freedom the setup gives them.

She said: “We can tailor the children's education and schedule to their needs.”

Rachel's children enjoy garden play time during their home school play dates - Credit: Rachel Round

She explained: “There are so many benefits to home educating. But for us as a family the most important one is that we have happy, mentally well children."

Class schedules include weekly sessions organised by Waterways Farm in Norwich which are specifically organised for kids who are taught at home.

“The children have free access to the tools in the woodwork area and can help feed, groom and care for the farms goats and chickens.

“They can also climb on the straw bales, create delicious concoctions in the mud kitchen. As well as many other activities," Rachel said.

The rest of this week includes a trip to Roar! Dinosaur Adventure, more play dates and lots of down time at home.

The mum, who lives in Watton, explained that they do a lot of the core learning, but just in different ways.

Ronnie, six, and Dottie, four, holding chickens at Waterways Farm in Norwich - Credit: Rachel Round

“We practice maths and reading by baking and shopping, we play lots of different games covering reading, spelling, maths and languages amongst other subjects.

“In my experience, the best way to increase children's engagement with their learning it to educate through play and everyday life," she said.

Rachel said that this way of learning has enabled her children to be confident when it comes to interacting with people of all ages.

She believes that when children are given the freedom to explore their interests, they develop passion for learning and sharing the knowledge with their peers.

Ronnie Round, six, working on electronics. - Credit: Rachel Round

Dottie Round, four, enjoying some down time in the hammock at Waterways Farm in Norwich - Credit: Rachel Round



