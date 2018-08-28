Search

Hollywood actor gives his support to Norfolk toddler battling cancer

PUBLISHED: 17:02 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 16 January 2019

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Archant

A Hollywood actor has given his support to a Norfolk boy battling cancer.

Norwich born actor Sam Claflin, 32, shared four-year-old Harry Deeba’s story on Twitter to his 968,000 followers.

Harry, from Taverham, Norwich, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Half of patients relapse resulting in a one in 10 survival rate.

Parents, Carly Howes and Ali Deeba, are trying to raise £239,000 to send Harry to New York to take part in a vaccine trial that could stop the cancer from returning.

On Twitter Mr Claflin said: “Harry, the hero, is nearing the end of his frontline treatment, and soon should be rid of this aggressive cancer.

“They need to raise some money by the end of April, to get access to a vaccine that shows promising signs of reducing the chances of relapse.”

Neuroblastoma is a cancer of the nervous system.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/campaign.harrydeeba.

