Holiday hunger project receives anonymous £1,000 donation

A woman who remembers her mother struggling to feed her as a child has donated £1,000 to the Mile Cross holiday hunger packed lunches project.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was making the donation because of her own experiences growing up.

She said: "As a child my mother struggled to feed us and sometimes we only had bread and marge.

"Now I'm in a position to help others, I want to help."

Following the generous donation, organisers said the money would be used to fund the Christmas scheme.

To help meet the extra demand faced by this year's Mile Cross holiday hunger scheme, organisers have set up a Just Giving page.

To donate to the project visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fightingholidayhunger?utm_term=wJMnbRYka