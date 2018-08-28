Norfolk bistro hosts Harry Potter themed afternoon tea

Kenninghall Bistro is hosting a Harry Potter inspired afternoon tea. Photo: Christine Delve Archant

A Norfolk bistro has turned into Hogwarts for Harry Potter themed afternoon tea.

Kenninghall Bistro’s Harry Potter themed afternoon tea and activities are in full swing and will continue until Sunday October 28.

With over 100 bookings taken, there are only a limited number of spaces left to enjoy the magical experience.

Guests can sample a selection of wizarding wonders ranging from a sorting hat cake to crispy chocolate wands while taking in their spell-binding surroundings of floating candles, house-elf socks and a chimney with Hogwarts letters coming out of it.

There are also a number of activities for children of different ages to get involved with.

The bistro’s manager, Christine Delve, said: “We’ve gone all out, the whole place has been taken over by Hogwarts decorations and the staff are in costume.

“The reception it’s had so far is overwhelming and we’ve even had one child return twice. Everyone who has been so far has loved it.

“We hope fans of the books and films can see all the little touches we’ve included.”

The afternoon tea for adults costs £15 for one or £25 for two. For children under 12 it is priced at £10 for one or £16 for two.

Booking is required with a minimum of 24 hours notice.