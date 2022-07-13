Camera crews spotted filming new series in Elm Hill

A film crew from October Studios at Elm Hill filming a History Channel TV series called 'Toys That Built America'. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

It's been seen on the big screen in Jingle Jangle and Stardust and it seems a famous city street is to appear once again on our TVs after film crews were spotted there.

Cameras crews and actors in historical clothing were spotted in the Elm Hill area this afternoon (July 13).

Supporting actors at Elm Hill during the filming of a History Channel TV series called 'Toys That Built America'. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

They were mainly seen around Elm Hill Craft Shop and Wrights Court near The Courtyard Cafe.

The filming is believed to have been for a new season of the History Channel docuseries The Toys That Built America.

A film crew from October Studios at Elm Hill filming a History Channel TV series called 'Toys That Built America'. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The show focuses on how toys act as a driving force behind cultural and economic shifts as well as looking into the numerous rivalries between companies.

The last series had episodes on board games, action figures, toy cars and inventions like the Slinky or the Frisbee.

Supporting actors at Elm Hill during the filming of a History Channel TV series called 'Toys That Built America'. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

It is currently unknown what the episode partially shot in Norwich will be about.

Elm Hill, which was recently named one of the most beautiful streets in the world, is the most complete medieval road in the city despite being almost entirely destroyed by a major fire in 1507.