News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Toilet block closed after arson attack

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:56 PM April 21, 2021   
Hingham public toilets pictured after the fire on Sunday evening

Hingham public toilets pictured after the fire on Sunday evening - Credit: Adam Turner

A public toilet block remains closed after emergency services were called to attend a fire, which is believed to have been arson.

Fire crews were called at around 7.15pm on Sunday to the public toilet at the Market Place in Hingham.

Hingham public toilets pictured after the fire on Sunday evening

Hingham public toilets pictured after the fire on Sunday evening - Credit: Adam Turner

Hingham Town Council is currently awaiting instructions from its insurers. 

Town clerk Alison Doe said: "It appears that the fire started in the sanitary waste bin inside one of the cubicles in the ladies' toilets." 

The toilet block will remain closed while the council discusses the next steps with insurers. 

You may also want to watch:

Council chairman Peter Eldridge posted on Facebook to inform residents, saying: "The sanitary waste bin was set alight and the fire was spotted by the council's handyman who called the brigade.

"The inside of the ladies' toilet is badly smoke damaged and we need to await insurance assessment before we can consider reopening."

Most Read

  1. 1 Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland
  2. 2 Man found dead in Norwich hotel
  3. 3 Police swoop after £400k cocaine parcel delivered to Norwich house
  1. 4 Team behind Norwich restaurants reopen closed hotel
  2. 5 New Danish bakery in Norwich sells over 1,000 pastries in first week
  3. 6 Heron dies after being shot six times with air gun in Norwich
  4. 7 Influencer loses one-of-a-kind wedding ring at coast
  5. 8 Norwich pub welcomes eight new street food vendors
  6. 9 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
  7. 10 Talk exploring psychology of serial killers coming to Norwich

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around 6pm to 7pm on Sunday should contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attended an incident on Aylsham Road in Norwich on April 19

Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Norwich

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Rosie Dearlove stands in front of Slayyy Vintage wearing a red hat

Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

Man, 47, in court on murder charge after Thorpe stabbing

Christine Cunningham

person
The A11 trunk road is maintained by Highways England.

Long-suffering A11 drivers to benefit as 50-year-old road replaced

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus