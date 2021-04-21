Toilet block closed after arson attack

Published: 4:56 PM April 21, 2021

Hingham public toilets pictured after the fire on Sunday evening - Credit: Adam Turner

A public toilet block remains closed after emergency services were called to attend a fire, which is believed to have been arson.

Fire crews were called at around 7.15pm on Sunday to the public toilet at the Market Place in Hingham.

Hingham Town Council is currently awaiting instructions from its insurers.

Town clerk Alison Doe said: "It appears that the fire started in the sanitary waste bin inside one of the cubicles in the ladies' toilets."

The toilet block will remain closed while the council discusses the next steps with insurers.

Council chairman Peter Eldridge posted on Facebook to inform residents, saying: "The sanitary waste bin was set alight and the fire was spotted by the council's handyman who called the brigade.

"The inside of the ladies' toilet is badly smoke damaged and we need to await insurance assessment before we can consider reopening."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around 6pm to 7pm on Sunday should contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.



