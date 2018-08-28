Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Couple brave the shave for toddler twins with cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:52 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 22 January 2019

Three-year-old twins Edward and Austin Gasson were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other in 2017. Photo: Submitted

Three-year-old twins Edward and Austin Gasson were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other in 2017. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A couple from Norfolk are shaving their heads to raise money for a pair of three-year-old twins with leukaemia.

Geogia and Fergus Newman with their daughter, preparing to shave their heads for charity. Photo: SubmittedGeogia and Fergus Newman with their daughter, preparing to shave their heads for charity. Photo: Submitted

Georgia Newman and husband Fergus Newman, from Reymerston, near Hingham, will face the clippers at 2pm on Saturday, February 2 in Lincoln Hall, Hingham, to raise money for the hospital treating family friends, three-year-old Edward and Austin Gasson from Sittingbourne, Kent.

The identical twins were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other, the first receiving the tragic news in October 2017.

The boys’ treatment at the Medway Hospital in Gillingham will last three years and involve a gruelling regime of chemotherapy and regular lumbar punctures.

As a result of the aggressive treatments Edward and Austin have lowered immune systems and are unable to leave their room when in hospital.

The 32-year-old couple are aiming to raise funds for a sterile playroom for young patients with cancer.

So far the couple’s JustGiving page has raised £2,000 for the appeal.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Drone and police dogs used to track down man who fled after failing to stop for police

Police arrested a driver after they failed to stop. Photo: Norfolk police

House of Fraser boss and staff “shocked but so pleased” by closure u-turn

House of Fraser will not close in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Enter Shikari review: one of the finest British bands of a generation with an impressive arsenal of killer songs

Enter Shikari headlining the Nick Raynes LCR. Photo: Paul Jones
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists