Animal sanctuary takes in mistreated horses suffering with pneumonia and diarrhoea

Hillside Animal Sanctuary has taken in two stray foals suffering with pneumonia and diarrhoea. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary Archant

A sanctuary dedicated to giving animals a new home has taken in a number of mistreated horses abandoned by their owners.

The sanctuary, based in Frettenham near Norwich, has also taken in two ponies in poor condition. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary The sanctuary, based in Frettenham near Norwich, has also taken in two ponies in poor condition. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Hillside Animal Sanctuary, based in Frettenham near Norwich, took in several foals last week from a stray horse pound, two of whom were in a particularly poor condition.

The as yet unnamed foals, who should still be with their mothers, have since been receiving treatment - one for pneumonia and the other for diarrhoea.

“The two foals arrived as part of a group of five and fortunately three of them were okay,” said Wendy Valentine, founder of Hillside. “But with the two little ones, we didn’t know if they were going to make it.

“Thankfully both of them are showing signs of recovery and they’re much happier horses now.”

Hillside has taken in more than 1400 stray horses since 2012. Hillside Animal Sanctuary Hillside has taken in more than 1400 stray horses since 2012. Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Late on Thursday, Hillside took in a further two ponies from a stray pound and one is now receiving treatment for a large oedema.

The sanctuary has also been asked to provide shelter and care for another four ponies found abandoned at Gatwick Airport, and is making plans to take them in as soon as possible.

“It’s so disheartening to see the condition of the animals that come of us, but also encouraging to know you’re helping them,” added Ms Valentine.

“Once they recover they’ve got a real spring in their steps and you can see a completely different look on their faces.”

Having been established in 1995, Hillside is now home to more than 2000 rescued horses, ponies and donkeys, 500 rescued cows, 600 sheep and goats, 300 pigs and many more rescued animals, including dogs.

Changes to horse abandonment laws are leading to a reduction in the number being seized and impounded, but in some areas horses are still frequently being left to fend for themselves.

“Some parts of the country and worse than others, but it varies,” said Ms Valentine.

“We used to take in hundreds from a pound in Bedford, for example, and now it has really tailed off.

“The problem is people letting horses breed indiscriminately and they don’t want the colts when they’re born.”

Hillside is hosting open days at its West Runton site from 10am to 5pm every day (except October 27) until Wednesday, October 31.

Visit the Hillside website to make a donation.