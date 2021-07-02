Fears for children as beer cans, drugs and table legs thrown over fence
There are fears for the safety of children amid reports of housing tenants throwing beer cans, rusty table legs and drug paraphernalia into garden near a school.
The issue has been reported by a resident of Highfield Close in Thorpe St Andrew after he reported numerous difficulties with Clarion Housing tenants on Elizabeth Avenue.
The man, who did not wish to be named, said the problem had been worsening during lockdown with multiple objects being thrown into his garden, as well as a high powered laser being shone into his wife's eyes while she was watching television.
He said: "During the height of lockdown, a couple were having a bit of a party and carried on until 4am, and we had one woman screaming at the top of her voice 'help me, help me, he is going to kill me'.
"There have been four steel legs of a table thrown into my garden and a table leg with a spike was thrown right adjacent to where my daughter would collect chickens. It landed right on the top of my shed."
The resident has also raised concerns over the potential for objects to be thrown over the fence where schoolchildren from the nearby Hillside Avenue Primary and Nursery School walk along a footpath.
A receptionist at the school, who lives in the area, said she was not aware of anything but is in the process of contacting the headteacher for his take on it.
The resident said he had repeatedly tried to get Clarion to inspect the properties on Elizabeth Avenue but had trouble doing so.
A Clarion spokesperson said: “We take every report of anti-social behaviour seriously and our local housing team has visited on several occasions to investigate the concerns. However, we have not been able to find any evidence that these issues have been caused by our residents.
"We are committed to our communities being safe places to live but understandably without evidence, we are not able to take any action. We have also not been made aware of any concerns from the Police, who we work closely with to monitor and tackle anti-social behaviour.”