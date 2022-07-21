Boss climbs to the rescue as 'unfortunate' woman stung in mouth by bee

A city climbing centre boss had to go to great heights for one of his customers - after a bee flew into her mouth and stung her as she was cycling.

Mike Surtees, who owns Highball Climbing on Twickenham Road in Norwich came to the rescue yesterday lunch time when a woman came into the centre "distressed and panicking" with a bee flying around in her mouth.

The woman was on her way to take part in a climbing session at the centre, but the troublesome insect had other ideas.

Buzzing around her as she arrived, the bee ended up swooping into her mouth - leaving behind its painful sting.

The woman in her 20s managed to cough the bee out after a few minutes, but was left with a nasty sting on the roof of her mouth.

The sting which was removed from the woman's mouth. - Credit: Highball Climbing

Mr Surtees said he and his first aid trained staff quickly sat the woman down and set about attempting to remove the sting which was causing the woman a considerable amount of pain.

Highball Climbing Centre, Norwich's first dedicated indoor climbers centre, owner Mike Surtees with staff.

He said: "She came in distressed and panicking, she knew she had something big in her mouth but she didn't know what.

"Then after a short while she coughed it out, so we sat her down and gave her some water.

"I got my phone and put the torch on to see what was causing the trouble and I saw the sting there.

"I then used tweezers to get it out. It took three goes but eventually, I managed to pull it out.

"It was one of the oddest things we've had happen and also very unfortunate, but thankfully the lady was very sensible and waited for a while before climbing.

"Even though she's not had any allergies before, we were told that if she is stung in the mouth it could still cause a reaction."

After the sting was removed the woman was able to enjoy her climbing session in peace and cycle home.