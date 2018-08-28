Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flood alerts issued as river levels remain high after winter surge

PUBLISHED: 09:57 10 January 2019

Three flood alerts remain in place for our region Picture: Environment Agency

Three flood alerts remain in place for our region Picture: Environment Agency

Environment Agency

Flood alerts are still in place after this week’s winter surge caused rivers to swell.

The east coast was affected by high tides and northerly winds which whipped up storm conditions leading to dramatic scenes at the region’s beaches.

A string of high level warnings have been dropped but three alerts remain in place with the Environment Agency saying water levels are expected to remain high through today, Thursday.

The three alerts cover the Bure, Ant and Thurne rivers, the Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

In the last 24 hours the agency has lifted nine flood warnings covering the North Sea coast from Whitby to Bawdsey.

Brundall, Cantley and Reedham were considered at high risk of flooding although the impact was reportedly limited.

Images of high water and flooding were widely shared on social media spanning Gorleston, Pakefield, Walcott and Great Yarmouth.

Vulnerable stretches of coast at Winterton, Hemsby, and Hopton took a pounding with some areas reported the biggest waves for 20 years crashing into soft, sandy cliffs.

Continuing high water levels are said to be due to “tide-locking” where water struggles to escape the rivers at low tide as normal.

The three alerts - meaning minor flooding is possible - are the only ones in place in the UK.

People are being warned that flood water is dangerous and not to put themselves or others at risk.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Car crash outside children’s play barn in Dunmow

Crime news

Person dies after being hit by train near Sawbridgeworth

British Transport Police officers attended the scene. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Disruptions expected this afternoon after person hit by train between Bishop’s Stortford and Broxbourne

Greater Anglia announced that a man had been hit by a train between Bishop's Stortford and Broxbourne.

Rylan Clark-Neal celebrates Slimming World’s success with Dunmow experts

Slimming World consultants Charlotte Pavitt and Carley Day with Rylan Clark-Neal

Appeal for witnesses after allegation of assault near M11 services

Woman assaulted near Birchanger services on M11.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Flood alerts issued as river levels remain high after winter surge

Three flood alerts remain in place for our region Picture: Environment Agency

Funding boost for befriending service to tackle loneliness and isolation among older people

The Clan Trust has donated £15,000 to the Surviving Winter appeal to help tackle loneliness and isolation among older people. Picture: Sonya Duncan

How London youngsters are recruited to deal drugs in Norfolk

Police enter a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists