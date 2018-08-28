Village road to be closed for four days for resurfacing

Back Lane in Hethersett will be closed for four days for resurfacing.

Villagers in Hethersett are being warned about a road closure later this month.

Work will begin on Monday, November 19, to carry out major carriageway resurfacing works on Back Lane. The work take four days to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

The road will be closed from the junction with Little Melton Road eastwards to the junction with Baker Drive and Churchfields.

During the resurfacing works it will be necessary to close the road to all through traffic.

A fully signed official diversion route via Norwich Road, Queens Road and Henstead Road will be in operation between 7.30am and 5.00pm each day.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times. Pedestrian access will be maintained while work is underway.

Norfolk County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.

The work, which will cost £54,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.